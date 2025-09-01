No shore pollution registered near CPC terminal — company

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. No coastline pollution was registered near the Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium near Novorossiysk, the company said.

"No coastline pollution was registered. Sorbents were not used during contingency response," the the consortium noted.

Seawater is tested twice per day for petroleum products with involvement of a third party accredited laboratory, the company said. No threshold limit values were exceeded.

An oil leak was registered on August 29 during tanker loading operations and the spill was promptly contained, earlier reports said.