Putin says Russia-Pakistan trade turnover has decreased, urges to address it

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan has decreased, which is a signal for the two countries to analyze the situation and work on it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

"Unfortunately, due to a number of objective circumstances, our trade turnover has decreased. Literally by an insignificant amount, but nevertheless, this is a good signal for us to analyze the situation and work on it," Putin said.

In turn, the Pakistani premier said that trade turnover between the two countries demonstrated growth in 2024.