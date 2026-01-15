Murder of blogger Tatarsky, attempted murder of Prilepin ordered by same person

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The same person who ordered the murder of military commander Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin) put a hit out on writer Zakhar Prilepin as well, Russia’s Supreme Court said in a decision to an appeal from Alexander Permyakov, convicted in the attempted murder of Prilepin.

According to the court, both crimes were ordered by a member of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

"As a result of Permyakov's active contribution to the investigation of the case, the organizer of the crimes was identified, a criminal case was opened against him and a separate proceeding was initiated. Thanks to Permyakov's cooperation with the investigation, it was possible to establish that the money was transferred to him by the same person who transferred money to Tryopova, who was previously convicted of committing a terrorist act," the document says.

Earlier, the case of Daria Tryopova, convicted of murdering Tatarsky, said that an SBU agent had ordered the hit.

Permyakov was sentenced to life imprisonment for blowing up Prilepin's car. He filed several appeals and reached the Supreme Court, which upheld the original verdict.

According to the investigation, in July 2022, SBU officers, for a monetary reward equivalent to 145,000 rubles (about $1,800), wrangled Permyakov, a Ukrainian citizen, into committing the terrorist act against Prilepin. Permyakov was trained in shooting, assembling explosive devices, and surveillance, and was provided with communications equipment, weapons, explosives, and a forged Kazakh passport with a fake name.

In April 2023, after tracking Prilepin in different Russian regions, Permyakov, using anti-tank mines, electric detonators and shrapnel handed over to him, manufactured two explosive devices near the village of Pionersky in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which he installed under the roadbed near Prilepin's house. On the morning of May 6, 2023, while a car carrying Prilepin and Alexander Shubin was passing by, the accused detonated the planted explosives. Shubin died on the spot, while Prilepin was badly wounded. Permyakov was detained on the day of the terrorist attack and confessed that he acted on instructions from the special services of Ukraine.