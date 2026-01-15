MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The West doesn't give Iran's political system the credit it deserves, as it has proven resilient through both internal crises and external pressures, a German journalist and director of the publishing house Multipolar Press, Constantin von Hoffmeister told TASS in an interview.

"Western narratives often portray the Iranian government as fragile, unpopular, and close to collapse. These narratives repeat themselves year after year. Their persistence should itself provoke doubt," the expert said.

The journalist stressed that "a system that survives war with Iraq, decades of sanctions, assassinations of its scientists, cyberattacks, and constant pressure is not fragile. It is resilient."

According to von Hoffmeister, this does not mean there is no social tension, but it shows that hardships actually strengthen the state system's resilience.

"The United States and Israel know this. That is why they hesitate. An open attempt to overthrow the Iranian system risks unifying society around the state. External threats strengthen internal discipline. This has been proven repeatedly," the expert added.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, sparked by street protests over the sharp decline in the rial's value. The protests quickly spread to most major cities. Authorities reported that approximately 40 law enforcement officers were killed during the unrest. Since January 8, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement. The country's authorities have accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering the possibility of using force against the Islamic Republic.