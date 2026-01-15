Russia, China need to address issues related to payment difficulties for tourists

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and China need to work together to minimize inconveniences for tourists, including those related to payments, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Chinese tourists have no reason to be concerned about the operation of mobile communications, the availability of payment options, or the arrangement of accommodations in Russia. "All the necessary information to help prepare for a trip can be found on the official websites of our foreign missions in China," she said.

"In any case, when people travel to another country, there are always certain things that differ from their established way of life. When I travel to China, I also encounter a number of inconveniences, for example, related to payments. Unfortunately, bank cards do not work, as Russia has been disconnected from payment systems. Accordingly, regrettably, one has to find alternative ways. This existing discomfort manifests itself in different countries and in different situations, and I believe both countries need to look for solutions and work together to minimize inconveniences for tourists," Zakharova emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that Russia is pleased to welcome visitors from China and from other countries around the world. "We are creating all the necessary conditions for their comfortable stay. New tourist routes are being developed, industry clusters are expanding, and modern infrastructure is being put in place," she said.

"Both Russia and China have many amazing and unique places, and I am confident that a deeper acquaintance of the citizens of Russia and China with each other’s culture and traditions through travel will help strengthen the humanitarian foundation of interstate relations, draw an ever-growing number of participants into the orbit of bilateral contacts, improve mutual understanding, and reinforce friendship. We are always happy to welcome our Chinese friends. Welcome to Russia!" Zakharova concluded.

The diplomat also noted that with the introduction of a visa-free regime between the two countries, tourist flows have been steadily increasing, surpassing 2.4 mln people over the first nine months of 2025.