Russian budget may fall short of $2.96 bln in additional oil and gas revenues in January

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget may fall short of 231.9 bln rubles ($2.96 bln) in additional oil and gas revenues in January 2026, according to a statement from the Russian Finance Ministry.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is projected for January 2026 at minus 231.9 bln rubles ($2.96 bln)," the statement said.

In December 2025, the Russian budget fell short of 137.6 bln rubles ($1.75 bln) in additional oil and gas revenues.

"The cumulative deviation of actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues, and of the estimated base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues from the base monthly volume of oil and gas revenues as of the end of December 2025, amounted to 39.8 bln rubles ($507 mln)," the Finance Ministry said.

Payments from the Russian budget to oil companies under the fuel damper mechanism amounted to 57.8 bln rubles ($737 mln) in December 2025, 64.7 bln rubles ($824 mln) in November, 43.8 bln rubles ($558 mln) in October, 30.5 bln rubles ($389 mln) in September, 80.4 bln rubles ($1.03 bln) in August, 59.9 bln rubles ($763 mln) in July, 34.5 bln rubles ($440 mln) in June, 42.5 bln rubles ($542 mln) in May, 62.7 bln rubles ($799 mln) in April, 100.3 bln rubles ($1.28 bln) in March, 148.3 bln rubles ($1.89 bln) in February, and 156.4 bln rubles ($1.99 bln) in January.