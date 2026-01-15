Putin backs Cuba's right to defend sovereignty

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia stands in solidarity with Cuba, which is determined to defend its sovereignty by any means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"I would like to point out that Russia and the Republic of Cuba share truly strong and friendly relations. We always provide assistance and support to our Cuban friends, and we stand in solidarity with them amid their determined effort to defend their sovereignty and independence," he stated.

The Russian-Cuban alliance, in the president’s words, "has stood the test of time as it is based on the two countries’ people’s sincere mutual sympathy." "We work together to implement energy, steel, transport, and medicine projects that are vital for the Cuban economy, as well as to expand cultural and humanitarian exchanges," Putin stressed.