Russia considers militarization of Europe in military planning — MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow takes the militarization of Europe very seriously and bears it in mind in its military planning and upgrading all types of weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

"We are closely monitoring the practical steps of the EU and NATO aimed at the accelerated militarization of European countries, the buildup of their military potential, including on Russia's borders, the deployment of strike systems, large-scale exercises of an openly provocative nature, and the pumping of weapons into the Kiev regime, which is being used as a tool," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized that, given the aggressive stance of the current Western European leadership toward Russia, Moscow "approaches such processes with the utmost seriousness."

"We do not intend to tolerate actions that pose a potential threat to the security of our country. In response, we will be forced to take this new reality into account in our military planning, including programs to modernize all types of weapons and military equipment," Zakharova said.