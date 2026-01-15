Russia stands ready to restore relations with all European countries — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to restore relations with European countries and is open to cooperation with all countries without any exceptions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia has always been committed to such [diplomatic] approaches and is ready to restore the required level of relations," Putin said at a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"On the whole, as I have repeatedly stated, we are open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, without any exceptions," the Russian president added.

The ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors was traditionally organized in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace with representatives from 34 foreign countries in attendance, according to the Kremlin’s press office.