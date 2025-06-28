African Union to grow continent’s share in global trade to 20%

HARARE, June 28. /TASS/. The African Union (AU) Commission is seeking to grow the continent’s share of global trade from the current 2% to 20%, the Union’s Director of Industry, Minerals, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Ron Osman said.

"In Africa, we are 1.5 billion people. The population of our continent represents 20% of the global population. What we want is for African businesses to represent 20% of global trade," she was quoted as saying by Nigerian Tribune. Currently "we represent 2% of global trade," Osman noted. "Nigeria has a population of 250 million; we want Nigeria to take its share in global trade, which is not currently the case," she said while on a tour and inspection in Abuja (Nigeria).

"Supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is supporting businesses on the continent," the official said, adding that MSMEs represent 90-95% of businesses in Africa.