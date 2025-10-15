Spacecraft with artificial gravity patented in Russia

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation (part of the state-run space corporation Roscosmos) has patented a spacecraft that uses artificial gravity, according to the patent, obtained by TASS.

"The space system with artificial gravity includes an axial module with static and rotating parts, connected with the help of a hermetically sealed flexible junction, as well as habitable modules, rotation equipment and power sources," the document says.

The authors of the project say that the rotating system will generate the gravitational force of 0.5g, or 50% of the Earth’s gravity.