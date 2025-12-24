Some 20,000 Muscovites voluntarily sign contracts for military service annually — mayor

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow is the largest center for the recruitment of military personnel for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. About 20,000 Muscovites voluntarily sign contracts for military service annually, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, delivering a report on the Russian capital government’s work to the Moscow City Duma.

"Moscow is one of the largest centers for the recruitment of military personnel for the special military operation. Almost every year, about 20,000 Muscovites enlist in the army for service in the special military operation zone. We render them assistance and organize comprehensive support for this process," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that Moscow is also the country's largest medical center for the treatment and rehabilitation of military personnel.