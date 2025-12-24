MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Western media are spreading false accusations against Russia regarding the killings in the city of Bucha in the Kiev Region, just as they once propagated lies about the Holodomor in Ukraine (Ukrainian famine), Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Just as with the lies about the Holodomor in Ukraine, Western media have been eagerly spreading fake accusations against Russia regarding the killings in Bucha, while the Zelensky regime stages propaganda stunts and tours for foreign delegations over the bones of those killed by this very regime. Nothing changes with these geopolitical tricksters," Medvedev emphasized.

According to him, the groundwork laid by predecessors in creating false ideologies is now actively exploited by the "regime of the bloody Kiev comedian." Medvedev recalled how, in 2022, with the aim of accusing Russia of killing civilians in Bucha, the Ukrainian regime, with Western backing, "carried out a horrific and unprecedentedly cynical provocation in the Nazi-Anglo-Saxon style."

"On March 30, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces, as a gesture of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the Kiev area, including the city of Bucha. On March 31, 2022, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration," Medvedev continued. "Several days later, Western media released footage showing - unlike earlier recordings - bodies of people lying on the streets of the city, whose killings were immediately attributed to Russian servicemen by the West."

In Russia, a criminal case has been opened over the provocation concerning the dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces, Medvedev concluded.