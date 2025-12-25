IN BRIEF: Victims in Bryansk Region, fire in port: consequences of Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 141 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

A woman was injured in a drone attack in the Bryansk Region. Two tanks containing petroleum products caught fire in the Temryuk port in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- Between 11:00 p.m. on December 24 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on December 25 (between 8:00 p.m. on December 24 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on December 25), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 141 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, 62 drones were downed over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Tula Region, 11 over the Kaluga Region, nine over the Moscow Region, eight over the Republic of Adygea, seven over the Krasnodar Region, six over Crimea and the Rostov Region, five over the Belgorod and Voronezh Regions and the Azov Sea, four over the Kursk Region, and one over the Volgograd Region.

Consequences

- A civilian in the village of Glinishchevo in the Bryansk Region was injured in a drone attack, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Telegram.

- The attack also damaged the windows of a residential building.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.

- Two tanks containing petroleum products caught fire in the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Region, covering an area of 2,000 square meters, due to a drone attack. There were no casualties, the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters reported on its Telegram.

- Seventy people and 18 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

- Agricultural buildings and equipment were damaged in a drone attack in the Shcherbinovsky district of the Krasnodar Region. There were no casualties, and all fires were extinguished, the region's operational headquarters said on its Telegram.