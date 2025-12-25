Trump wishes merry Christmas to all, including 'radical left scum'

WASHINGTON, December 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has wished a merry Christmas to "the radical left scum," adding they won’t be able to destroy the country.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the radical left scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Speaking of his administration’s achievements, Trump pointed out that the US no longer had "open borders, men in women’s sports, transgender for everyone, or weak law enforcement." Instead, he highlighted "a record stock market, the lowest crime numbers in decades," declining inflation, and a 4.3% GDP growth rate.

On September 22, Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa radical left movement as a domestic terrorist organization. On September 25, he signed a memorandum on countering domestic terrorism and organized political violence. Meanwhile, the Antifa movement is not a single, centralized organization as the term is used to describe various groups that see differently on what fascism means.