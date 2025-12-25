LUGANSK, December 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian commanders have deployed an artillery unit armed with M777 howitzers used by NATO to Krasny Liman, known as Liman in Ukraine, mostly to attack civilian infrastructure there, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Kiev has dispatched its artillery unit equipped with M777 towed 155mm howitzers near the locality of Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"Ukrainian armed formations are already using Western-made artillery as routine weapons to inflict fire damage in and outside Krasny Liman. It’s worth noting that militants’ cannon artillery has mostly targeted squares, damaging buildings and civilian infrastructure in the town," Marochko said.