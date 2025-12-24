Moscow becomes major center producing UAVs for Russian army — Sobyanin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow has become one of the largest centers for producing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Russian army, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said, delivering a report on the city government's work to the Moscow City Duma.

"Despite the fact that [the city] looks festive, in reality, a huge amount of work is being done to support our army in the special military operation. This work involves hundreds of defense industry enterprises, which we are actively supporting and developing, including through technological development. Today, Moscow has become one of the largest centers for producing UAVs for the Russian army, and a number of other unique production facilities have been launched in Moscow during this period," Sobyanin said.

Another important aspect, he added, is extensive support for the air defense forces which provide protection not only to Moscow but also, to a significant extent, to other regions of Russia. This systematic work involves organizational, material, and technical assistance in this sphere, the Moscow mayor said.