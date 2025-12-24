European Union disintegrating before our eyes — Orban

BUDAPEST, December 24. /TASS/. The European Union is disintegrating before our very eyes and may cease to exist unless it undergoes a major reorganization, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned, pointing to what he views as errors in decision-making by the current EU leadership.

"The European Union is currently in a state of disintegration. Brussels' imperial ambitions are bringing on this disintegration. This is how a union disintegrates: Brussels makes decisions, but they are not implemented. First, one country fails to implement them, then two, then three," the Prime Minister said in an interview with the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

He noted that "EU decision-makers are constantly forced to backtrack."

"It's like a weightlifter lifting a barbell but, unable to get it up, ultimately dropping it," Orban said.

In his view, a good example of this backtracking is the decision to switch to clean energy.

"The European Commission, against the will of EU member states, announced a program that has seriously damaged European industry, especially the chemical and automotive sectors. They declared that starting in 2035, cars with conventional [gasoline] engines would no longer be produced, and when it became clear that this was impossible, they backed down," the Prime Minister recalled.

He believes that "the same thing is happening with migration."

"Hungary is not fulfilling the migration pact, so we are being fined one million euros a day. The Poles are doing the same thing as us, but they are being rewarded," Orban said.

"The European Union is constantly curtailing the sovereignty of states, unable to use its powers wisely. This is the chaos that reigns in Brussels today. Without a rapid and profound reorganization, the collapse will reach a tipping point and there will be no turning back," the head of government warned.