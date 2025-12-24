Russia developing scenarios for using net guns against drones

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing scenarios for using net launchers (net guns) to combat Ukrainian drones, a spokesman of the weapon developer Inmatten told TASS.

"At the request of the Russian military we are currently working on developing scenarios for using net launchers against drones. These scenarios will form the basis for the methodology that will be taught to Russian military personnel at training centers. Currently, the most widely used such product on the front lines is the Inmatten-made Taiga net launcher, which has proven itself to be an effective counter-drone weapon. Over the past two years, our troops have neutralized between 5,000 and 7,000 Ukrainian drones using the Taiga," the company said.

Inmatten specified that three main scenarios were developed for the weapon employment. "The first is interception. When visual observation posts detect the movement of an FPV drone, large drones like the Baba-Yaga, or reconnaissance drones, they indicate the drone's location or area, as well as its flight direction. Then a drone equipped with a net launcher is sent to intercept the enemy aircraft," the company said.

According to the spokesman, the second scenario is escort. "When a group or vehicle advances, their movement is covered by a drone crew with net launchers. The sky is scanned in advance for the presence of Ukrainian armed forces’ reconnaissance UAVs, which are eliminated if detected. A drone with a net launcher is sent ahead of a moving combat group or convoy of vehicles to provide cover to them. This tactic has proven very effective. At a certain section of the front in the zone of the special military operation, no movement on the surface is carried out without the cover of a net launcher," Inmatten said.

The company reported that the third scenario is called "free hunt." "It is used when UAV operators know the active area and that Ukrainian army drones may be present there. They independently move to the location, scan the area, detect the surveillance drones, and destroy them," the company said. It specified that the Taiga is attached to the Mavic-3 drone as a collateral equipment and it launches a net downwards under an enemy drone, ensuring a wide net opening and eliminating the risk of a miss.