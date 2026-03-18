Attack on Iran's gas infrastructure marks new conflict stage — parliament speaker

RABAT, March 18. /TASS/. The attack on Iran’s gas infrastructure marks the beginning of a new phase in the regional conflict, Speaker of the Iranian Majlis Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

The enemy is enraged, he wrote on X, "and wants to cover up its failures on the battlefield by attacking infrastructure." This is "suicidal," for Israel and the US, Ghalibaf believes. The parliament speaker noted that "the ‘an eye for an eye’ principle has now come into effect, marking a new stage in the conflict."

On Wednesday, the head of the Assaluyeh District administration in Iran's Bushehr Province reported that a fire had broken out at several facilities in the South Pars gas field following an attack by Israel and the United States.