Fourth S-400 missile defense system arrives in India from Russia — agency

NEW DELHI, June 4. /TASS/. India has received from Russia the fourth of five S-400 missile defense systems contracted in 2018, the ANI news agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry source.

According to the source, the delivery took place by ship several days ago. The new system is planned to be deployed in the state of Rajasthan to strengthen missile defense along the border with Pakistan. The fifth system is expected to be sent to India in November of this year and will be deployed on the border with China.

In 2018, New Delhi signed an agreement for the purchase of five S-400 squadrons worth $5.43 billion. On March 27, the Indian Defense Ministry’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the acquisition of additional Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Following the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir), New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist-linked targets in Pakistan. The S-400s were deployed in the operation, and they demonstrated high effectiveness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated afterward that India’s air defense system, reinforced by the S-400s, had been the decisive factor in the operation.

India has decided to purchase 280 short-and long-range S-400 missiles to replenish the stockpiles used during Operation Sindoor, as well as to create a reserve of long-range weapons, as Operation Sindoor is not yet over. India is estimated to have fired 11 long-range S-400 missiles at Pakistan, hitting fighter jets, early warning systems, and transport aircraft. India is also considering setting up a private enterprise to maintain and repair the S-400, with the possibility of technology transfer.