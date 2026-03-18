Losses due to situation with Iran may be up to 2% of global GDP — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Total losses from high energy prices and logistical difficulties due to the escalation in the Middle East may range from 0.5% to 2% of global GDP, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"An increase in costs of baseline foods can be observed as early as in the near time due to the increase of energy prices, more expensive logistics and contraction of sowing areas. Look at the forecasts again: experts say that if the conflict dynamics remains by the fall of this year, the yield may drop by 50%, which might become the cause of a global food inflation round that will be the largest in recent years," the diplomat said.

"In the long-term plan, according to some preliminary estimates, total losses from high energy prices and disruptions in deliveries of agricultural chemicals may total from 0.5% to 2% in global markets, which is equivalent to losses of $0.5-2 trillion," Zakharova added.