Hungary’s PM supports Russian participation in European security system

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. Hungary is against excluding Russia from the European energy and trade system and supports creation of a new European security system with participation of Moscow, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with GB News.

"The point is that we think that the Russians should not be pushed out first from the European security system, should not be pushed out from the European energy system, and should be not pushed out from the trade system of Europe," Orban noted.

"What's going on is bad and we would like to consolidate the situation as soon as we can. So we don't see any sense why we should not create a new security system of Europe involving the Russians, why we don't create a new energy system for Europe involving the sources from Russia and so on," the prime minister stressed.