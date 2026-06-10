New UN secretary-general unable to resolve Ukrainian conflict alone — Russian envoy

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. No matter who the next UN secretary-general will be, he or she will not be able to settle the Ukrainian conflict alone, but may play an important role in resolving it, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I don't think that she or he will be the one to resolve it, but, of course, she or he can be instrumental in helping to resolve it, not just in Ukraine, but in many other crises," he told reporters.

He added that the current leadership of the global organization cannot play this role.

The UN will begin choosing its next chief on July 24, and the selection will end as soon as one candidate secures nine votes, including five from the UN Security Council’s veto-wielding members. The term of the current UN Secretary-General Anonio Guterres expires on December 31, 2026. At this point, the list of official candidates includes Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, ex-President of Senegal Macky Sall, and Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), currently on special leave, Rebeca Grynspan.