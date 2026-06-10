Putin considers key rate reduction possible

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. The success in measures against inflation makes it possible to expect that the key rate will be lowered in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I believe we can rightfully expect key rate lowering and achievement of other required parameters," Putin said.

"The rate will change, it will influence the currency rate," the head of state said. "We do not do anything artificially here and it seems to me the professionals, including investors, should evaluate that," he added.