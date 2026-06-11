Gulf countries call on UNSC to hold Iran accountable for attacks against them

DOHA, June 11. /TASS/. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called on the UN Security Council to intervene in the situation in the region and hold Iran accountable for its attacks on Arab countries, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the bloc's Ministerial Council in Manama.

"The Council calls upon the Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities in condemning this aggression and holding its perpetrators accountable, in a manner that ensures respect for the sovereignty of states and the preservation of regional and international peace and security," the document reads.

The top GCC diplomats placed full responsibility for the hostile actions "and their grave repercussions on the security of the region, international navigation and energy supplies" on Tehran and called for "their immediate cessation and a complete end to any targeting of the GCC states, their interests and their citizens."

Overnight to Wednesday, the United States delivered a strike on Iran’s territory in response to the downing of a US combat helicopter. Tehran, in turn, attacked US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait. Later, US President Donald Trump warned of further attacks against Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.