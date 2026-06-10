Situation in national economy under control — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. Measures taken by the Russian government deliver the planned result and the situation in the economy is under control, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the government.

"The situation, it is under control in general, these are absolutely obvious measures. The measures taken provide the desired result – inflation actually goes down," the head of state said.

Among the measures taken were the ones "pertaining to the national currency rate, and the key rate," Putin noted.