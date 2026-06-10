Russia condemns strike on Sevastopol museum, calls for UN response — MFA

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Kiev's strike on a museum in Sevastopol and calls on international organizations, including the United Nations, to assess the attack under international law and hold those responsible accountable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We strongly condemn this outrageous attack by the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime and once again call on international organizations, including UNESCO and other specialized UN agencies, to stop pretending that nothing has happened, assess this crime under international law and demand accountability from everyone involved in the destruction of cultural and historical heritage," Zakharova said in a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

"We will regard any attempt to remain silent about such barbaric acts as approval of them and encouragement for Kiev to continue such actions," she added.