Inflation is declining in Russia — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. Measures taken by the national government have already resulted in the inflation decline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Cabinet.

"How much is it thus far? Slightly above five percent," Putin said.

Proposals made by the business and presented at the meeting should be considered by the next meeting, the head of state noted.

"Many proposals certainly deserve not merely consideration and attentive review but, as it seems to me, implementation - probably, something should be improved but it is reasonable in general to follow the steps, the areas suggested," Putin added.