Transneft to further expand capacity of ESPO pipeline system by 2029

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Transneft will further expand the capacity of the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline system by 2029 to increase oil exports through the Far Eastern port of Kozmino, Vice-President Sergey Andronov said.

"One of the points of the roadmap for the development of Russian oil export infrastructure approved by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in 2022 is the project to expand the ESPO pipeline system, with a completion date of the fourth quarter of 2022. Moreover, Transneft PJSC is further expanding the ESPO pipeline system to increase Russian oil exports through the port of Kozmino. I hope our oil industry workers appreciate our efforts. The estimated completion date for all expansion measures is 2029," he said in an interview with the company’s corporate magazine.

Meanwhile, there are currently no plans to increase the volume of pipeline oil exports to China, Andronov added.

More than 20 companies are delivering oil produced in Eastern Siberia to the ESPO pipeline now, Transneft CEO Nikolay Tokarev noted. That said, the shares of West Siberian and East Siberian oil delivered to the ESPO system are roughly equal, Andronov stressed. The company forecasts that the current parity will be maintained, though oil delivery through the pipeline is expected to increase in the future.