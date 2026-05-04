Gazprom supplies record volumes of gas to Russian consumers in April

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied Russian consumers with record volumes of gas for the month of April due to cold weather, the company said.

"In April, Gazprom provided Russian consumers with a record volume of gas for this month from the Unified Gas Supply System. A total of 31.3 bln cubic meters of gas was delivered," the statement said. The previous April record was set in 2025 at 30.5 bln cubic meters.

The company attributed the increased demand for gas to cold weather.

In particular, from April 19 to 30, daily supplies reached the highest levels recorded for those dates, Gazprom noted.

Earlier, Gazprom reported record gas supplies to Russian consumers in January and February of this year due to freezing weather – 51.275 bln cubic meters and 46.2 bln cubic meters, respectively. In addition, gas supplies to Russian consumers via Gazprom’s system during the past fall-winter period came close to record levels.