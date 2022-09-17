Kiev uses provocation in Izyum to present itself as victim, set tone for UNGA — expert

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky uses provocative statements about the mass graves allegedly discovered in Izyum in order to enhance Ukraine’s victim image and set the tone for discussions at the upcoming 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for the Development and Support for the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS on Friday.

Commenting on Zelensky’s video address about the site of a mass burial allegedly uncovered in Izyum and an upcoming visit by the representatives of foreign media outlets, Bystritsky reiterated that we are living "in the situation of an information war."

"Of course, this is an act of this information war. There are no doubts about that," the analyst stressed. "The Kiev regime has to constantly maintain its victim image and consolidate the ranks of Western countries which support it but have doubts." The expert expressed confidence that "there will be no proof." "Yet it will be used for the moral condemnation and as fuel for discussions at the UN General Assembly," he added.

The analyst noted the context of this statement since it was made during the Samarkand SCO summit held on September 15-16 which "has already impressed many." "The set of countries [in Samarkand] is almost half of mankind, so [Kiev] needs constant steps [to prevent their rapprochement]. The most important thing is to create the atmosphere of a nightmare and accusations against Russia and to consolidate support for Ukraine. These are the steps in the information war against Russia in order not to lose the image of a victim," he explained.

According to Bystritsky, Western politicians are constantly seeking new reasons for restrictions and increased pressure on Moscow and the staging in Izyum fits in with this set of tasks.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly opened in New York on Tuesday. Its first days are dedicated to protocol issues. The UN High-Level Week, attended by the heads of states, governments and top diplomats, will kick off on September 20.