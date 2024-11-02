MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Any new uprising will seek to execute Ukraine's former leaders, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Yes, indeed, at the head of this country, its remnants, shall we say, is an illegitimate person who represents a group of people - that seized power in the country and are ignoring, by the way, their parliament - and who pursues his own interests. What are these interests? They are very simple. First of all, just to hold on to power because any new government, any new uprising, will most likely start by executing the people that were previously sat on Bankovaya Street and ruled the country," the politician said in an interview with RT.

According to Medvedev, this means that all the laws signed by Vladimir Zelensky are invalid.

"Everything that was spent was spent against the will of the people. A huge amount of money was stolen, so we will take them to court, and we will establish a fairer government. It does not matter who it will be," he said.

Medvedev said the goal of Zelensky and his team is to stay in power in the country as long as possible.

"As long as they are in power, they are alive. As soon as they are not in power, they don't exist. At best it is Poland or London," he went on to say.