Medvedev says Russia’s special operation shot down Ukraine’s NATO aspirations

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s chances of joining NATO are equal to zero thanks to Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"It’s clear to everyone that no neighbors will ever be able to give them any guarantees, however fiercely they may hate Russia. And now nobody will agree to Ukraine’s admission to NATO. Although there are some Russophobes in the alliance, they are not suicidal. This is a direct result of the special military operation," Medvedev wrote.

The regime in Kiev "continues to invent some kind of ‘security guarantees’ for itself it would like to enjoy in the future."

"From time to time they hold meetings with individual insignificant neighbors, chaired by long-forgotten retirees, or recall NATO again," he noted. That being said, Medvedev is certain that "only an agreement with Russia could provide security guarantees."

"But the Ukrainian authorities, stimulated by Western money and missiles, rejected it." As a result, the prospects of guarantees for Ukraine are "very bleak."

"The regime in Kiev understands that for it (the current leaders of Ukraine) that there are no guarantees of security at all and there cannot be any. Even the United States will not offer guarantees of a bright future to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. It makes no sense," Medvedev stressed.

He believes that for now the situation in Ukraine plays into the Biden administration’s hands, but "it will end soon." The next team that will take over in Washington "will not hesitate to dump the corrupt Ukrainian scheme along with its stooges," Medvedev concluded.