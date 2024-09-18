Russia-Lao ‘Laros-2024’ drills kick off in Primorsky Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 18. /TASS/. The ceremonial opening of the joint Russian-Lao military exercise "Laros-2024" was held at the Russian Eastern Military District's military training ground, the district's press service told TASS.

"The national flags of Russia and Laos, along with the flag for the joint exercise, were raised in a solemn ceremony on the training ground. The participants - servicemen from the Eastern Military District and the Lao People's Army - marched in unison across the field," the press service reported.

It added that the opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the command of the Eastern Military District, the general military association stationed in the Primorsky Region, as well as servicemen from both countries.

Major General Sergey Bobrov, representing the command, wished the participants success and fruitful implementation of all planned combat training activities.

During the exercise, servicemen of the Lao People's Army will work out all stages of practical operations in unified combat formation with units of the Eastern Military District. The joint military exercise will run from September 18 to 26.