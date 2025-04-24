Russia, Iran ready to work on new overland gas corridors

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Iran’s Minister of Petroleum Mohsen Paknejad expressed readiness during talks to continue working on joint projects of creating new overland gas corridors from Russia to Iran, the Russian Cabinet said.

"Alexander Novak noted that Russia is ready to provide assistance to expansion of trade and economic ties between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran. The parties also expressed readiness to continue working on joint projects of creating new overland gas corridors from Russia to Iran," the Cabinet said.

The parties also noted successful interaction between the parties within the OPEC+ framework and at the platform of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.