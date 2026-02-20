BRATISLAVA, February 20. /TASS/. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Brussals for lacking an effective foreign policy.

"If we seriously want to be a significant partner [for other countries] in the world, then Kaja Kallas cannot be the head of European diplomacy. After all, no one wants to meet with her," Fico said.

A video with the Prime Minister’s his speech was posted on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to him, a former head of the French or German government should be nominated for the post Kallas occupies.

Fico stressed that the Kiev authorities' halting of oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline poses enormous problems for Slovakia.

"How should I feel about Ukraine's ambitions to become an EU member state if they [the Ukrainians] deliberately don't want to give us this oil? After all, they [previously] stopped gas transit to us. They caused us 500 million euros in damages [annually], and now they expect us to supply them with electricity, gas, and to help them, and to support them in everything. But they stopped [transit] of oil, and it's not their oil. It's oil that [the Bratislava-based Slovnaft oil refinery] bought on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border," the Prime Minister said.

As for illegal migration, he reported that Slovakia has erected significant barriers on its border with Ukraine. "We have a fence [of barriers preventing infiltration], and it's guarded," he said, noting that "soldiers, police, and surveillance cameras" are stationed there.

"Everything is there to prevent the entry of illegal migrants," the Prime Minister said.