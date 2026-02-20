Serbia plans to sign a new gas contract with Russia by March 20 — Srbijagas CEO

BELGRADE, February 20. /TASS/. Serbia and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement to conclude a new gas contract for a period of six months, based on the terms of the existing agreement, Dusan Bajatovic, director of the state-owned company Srbijagas, told Russian media.

According to him, negotiations with Gazprom Export representatives took place in St. Petersburg and resulted in an agreement in principle on extending gas supplies.

"We have tentatively agreed to a new six-month gas deal, based on the terms of the existing contract. This is very important now in terms of supply flexibility, and in terms of cost and volume, it meets the economic interests of the Republic of Serbia," Bajatovic said.

The Srbijagas CEO also said the Russian side guaranteed to keep the gas flowing.

"I would like to draw attention to the assurances we received from Gazprom and Mr. [Alexey] Miller personally: 'We will not leave Serbia without gas,'" he stressed.

Bajatovic added that the signing of the new agreement is expected no later than March 20.

Russia-Serbia gas cooperation

Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko stated in an interview with the Vecernje Novosti newspaper that thanks to Russian gas supplies, Serbia saves at least €300 million annually, and in certain periods, market prices were almost double the contract prices. According to him, supplies remained stable throughout the agreement and did not generate any complaints from consumers.

The diplomat also noted that after the current contract extension expires at the end of March, there is no reason to worry about supplies, as Moscow and Belgrade maintain their mutual understanding on energy cooperation.

Earlier Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin stated in an interview with TASS that Russia does not force Serbia to purchase energy supplies and does not use energy resources as a tool of pressure, emphasizing the economic feasibility of purchasing Russian gas.