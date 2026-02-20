Bayraktar, Novak discuss energy, cooperation prospects

ANKARA, February 20. /TASS/. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar discussed current cooperation in the energy sector and new opportunities for interaction with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"I had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak. We discussed the energy agenda in relations of Turkey and Russia. We discussed the course of our current cooperation, particularly in the natural gas and nuclear energy sphere, and also studied new opportunities for interaction," Bayraktar said on the X.