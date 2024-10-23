Hungary opposes Ukraine, EU leaders' seeking to drag Europe into war with Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. Kiev and Brussels seek to drag entire Europe into a war with Russia by inviting Ukraine to NATO and Hungary is against such scenario, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 70 years, we have never been so close to a new world war as we are now," the Hungarian premier stated in a speech on the anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian uprising, which he delivered in the Millenaris Park in Budapest.

Orban noted that "European leaders and Brussels bureaucrats dragged Europe" into the Ukrainian conflict, and now "they want to drag the entire European Union into the Russia-Ukraine war."

The Hungarian prime minister said that in his opinion such scenario is backed by Brussels’ intentions to carry on with weapons deliveries to Ukraine and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called 'victory plan.'

The core essence of Zelensky's victory plan is to "expand the scope of the war by inviting Ukraine to join NATO and moving the frontline to Russian territory," Orban added.

Earlier, Orban described Zelensky’s plan as scary. In the Hungarian premier’s view, it can only pave the way for defeat, not victory, which is what is happening to Ukraine on the battlefield. Budapest stated that it would neither support Kiev’s initiative nor take part in its implementation.

According to Western media outlets, Zelensky’s plan suggests, among other things, that Ukraine should be invited to join NATO and get long-range weapons for attacks inside Russia.