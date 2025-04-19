Easter personifies revival and hope — Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin congratulated the believers with Easter, the Russian government said on its Telegram channel.

"The bright Resurrection of Christ is a special day for millions of believers. It personifies revival and hope, reminds how important the help to neighbors, the manifestation of mercy and kindness are," Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister noted the centuries-long contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church, stressing preservation of spiritual and moral values, the cultural heritage and uniting the Russian World.

Orthodox Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the day of resurrection of Jesus Christ, on Sunday, April 20.