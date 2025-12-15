US insists on complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass during talks — AFP

PARIS, December 15. /TASS/. The United States is seeking the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass during negotiations with Ukraine in Berlin, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) agency reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the US delegation "is taking Russia’s position" on this issue.

The agency was also told by the source that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders, who are meeting today to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine, fear that US President Donald Trump will impose the terms of a peace agreement on Kiev. They also fear that Trump will "abandon Ukraine" and sideline Europe from participating in the negotiations, the source continued.

On December 15, US-Ukrainian negotiations on a conflict settlement are taking place in Berlin. The participants include Vladimir Zelensky, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. A meeting between Merz and Zelensky is also scheduled for the same day, with leaders of several other European countries and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte set to attend.