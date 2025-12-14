Police detain likely suspect of shooting at Brown University

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. Police in Providence, Rhode Island, have arrested a man believed to have been involved in the shooting at Brown University.

"We have detained a person of interest in connection with yesterday’s shooting at Brown. The shelter in place has been lifted," the department’s press service said on X.

No information has been released about the detainee’s identity or the motive behind the incident.

On Saturday evening, an unknown individual opened fire on the grounds of Brown University, killing at least two people and injuring nine others.