Russian AI market growing by around 30% annually

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The Russian AI technology market is expanding at an annual rate of roughly 30% and is valued in the billions of rubles, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for the Development of Information and Communication Technology and Infrastructure Tatiana Matveeva said.

She noted that the global AI market has already reached $243 bln in 2025—a figure also recently cited in a report by Sbertech. Annual global market growth stands at 30%, Matveeva added.

"The Russian AI market is keeping pace: its annual growth is similarly around 30%, and it is likewise measured in the billions of rubles," she said.

Given these dynamics, AI technologies have become deeply embedded in everyday life, Matveeva concluded.