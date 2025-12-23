Presidents of Uzbekistan, US discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, December 23. /TASS/. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a telephone conversation where they discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements as well as prospects for the development of relations between the two countries, the Uzbek president’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The presidents discussed in detail the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as further prospects for the development of Uzbek-American strategic partnership relations," the statement reads.

According to the press office, the leaders noted the increased intensity of bilateral political contacts and exchanges, the creation of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, practical work on the establishment of a joint investment fund, a new mechanism for interaction between the regions, as well as the importance of multilateral cooperation, including the C5+1 format.

"Joint projects worth tens of billions of dollars are being implemented in the fields of civil aviation, the automotive industry, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and chemistry, information and communication technologies, and other areas," the statement continued adding that "At the end of the conversation sides reaffirmed their intention to continue active contacts at the highest level and agreed to promote joint initiatives and practical cooperation programs."

"The President of Uzbekistan invited the American leader to visit our country at a convenient time," the statement concluded.