Thai F-16 fighter jets attack Cambodian territory — newspaper report

HANOI, December 24. /TASS/. Thai F-16 fighter jets have once again attacked Cambodian territory, entering the country about 60 kilometers from the border, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing the Cambodian National Defense Ministry.

According to its information, at about 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. GMT) on December 24, "Thailand used F-16 fighter jets to drop six bombs near Phnom Sampov in the Banan district of the Battambang Province" in northwestern Cambodia. "Residents were forced to flee the aerial Thai aggression," the newspaper quoted the ministry as saying.

The Khmer Times previously reported that Thai artillery and airstrikes had damaged or destroyed 111 private houses, five schools, three medical centers, a market, warehouses, several ancient temples and pagodas, 11 administrative buildings, five hotels, several bridges, a gas station, and 28 cars in Cambodian border areas.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces had initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.