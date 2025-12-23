Switzerland extradites Ukrainian suspected of 'espionage activity' to Germany

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. Switzerland has extradited a Ukrainian citizen, who is suspected in Germany of "espionage activity" with the goal of sabotage, to Germany, the German Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

"The investigating judge of the Supreme Court of Germany executed an arrest warrant against Ukrainian citizen Yevgeny B. today," it said, adding that the suspect was detained on May 13 in the Swiss canton of Thurgau and "today transferred to Germany."

In May, the German Prosecutor General's Office detained three Ukrainian citizens in Germany and Switzerland. The investigation believes that they were involved in "espionage activities with the aim of carrying out sabotage." No later than March 2025, all three allegedly declared their readiness to commit arson and detonate improvised explosive devices on cargo transport in Germany. Their contact person or persons allegedly acted "on orders from the Russian government," the German prosecutor's office said. Three Ukrainians were allegedly supposed to send parcels containing improvised incendiary and explosive devices from Germany to Ukraine. The devices were supposed to be activated during transportation, the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigators, at the end of March, a Vladislav T. sent two test packages with a GPS sensor. He allegedly received this assignment and the package from Yevgeny B.