FSB detains illegal migration organizers in five Russian regions — press office

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The organizers of illegal migration, who facilitated the legalization of over 2,000 foreigners, were detained in five Russian regions, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press office reported.

"Working together with the Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Federal Security Service disrupted the illegal activities of an inter-regional criminal network that had established a large-scale illegal migration channel," the press office noted. According to the FSB, the offenders legalized over 2,000 citizens from the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, earning illegal profits of at least half a million rubles (approximately 6,390 dollars).

"A total of 65 searches and inspections were conducted in the Rostov, Novgorod, Leningrad, Ivanovo and Perm Regions. In addition, over 100 participants and witnesses of this illegal activity were questioned," the press office said. "As of now, the organizer and 20 active network members have been detained," the FSB added.

According to the press office, the network included intermediaries who supplied clients from national diaspora communities seeking Russian visas. After the foreigners entered Russia, network members failed to perform the activities required by Russian legislation, allowing migrants to move around the country without control. During the searches, security forces seized a significant number of forged documents, financial records, cash, as well as computers and electronic devices.

The Interior Ministry has launched criminal cases under Article 332.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (Organization of Illegal Migration by a Criminal Network or With the Intent to Commit Serious or Grave Crimes in Russia).