Russia, Brazil plan to increase trade in national currencies — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are working to increase trade volumes in national currencies, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said in an interview with TASS.

"It [trade in national currencies between Russia and Brazil] is not comparable to trade in national currencies between Russia and India or Russia and China. However, we are working to make this possible and increase the volume of transactions in national currencies," he said.

The large trade deficit between the two countries limits the use of national currencies for trade and commercial transactions, the diplomat noted.

"We have a significant trade deficit with Russia, so we need to think about how we can resolve this issue," he said.