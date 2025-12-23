Serbia supports Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine, offers venue for talks — top diplomat

BERLIN, December 23. /TASS/. Serbia strongly supports US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine and proposes that the parties involved hold talks in Belgrade, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric said.

"Peace in Ukraine is the most pressing problem for Europe," he said in an interview with Der Spiegel. "We strongly support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and all other initiatives that may put an end to hostilities."

"Belgrade can serve as a venue for talks. We are among the few capitals that can be directly reached from the United States, Europe, Russia, China, or the Middle East. Apart from that, we are known as hospitable and tactful hosts," he emphasized.

US representatives held separate consultations with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Florida over the past weekend. After the meetings, US Vice President JD Vance said, "The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open." In turn, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff described his discussions with the Russian delegation led by special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev as "productive and constructive." Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Dmitriev would brief President Vladimir Putin on his talks in Miami as soon as he returns to Moscow.

The Ukrainian side was represented in Florida by Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrey Gnatov.